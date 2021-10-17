Mitchell “Mitch” Stegan Baker

BURLEY — A viewing will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, from 5-7 p.m. An additional viewing will be on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10-10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., officiated by Bishop Stephen H. Baker of the Pella First Ward at the Pella Chapel, 400 S. 100 W., Burley. Mitch will be buried in the Pella Cemetery.

Wayne Mullen

OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, passed away October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley after a three-year battle with cancer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Prior to the funeral service, an additional viewing will take place from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 in the Oakley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The service will then follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery. The service will also be streamed live. See morrisonpayne.com for additional information.