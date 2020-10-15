Kenton Eugene Hamlett

TWIN FALLS — Memorial Services for Kenton Eugene Hamlett will be held on October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park following the memorial service. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenton memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Howard Curtis Darrow

CASTLEFORD — A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8p.m., Thursday, October 15 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Avenue North, Buhl. The funeral will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Avenue, Buhl, at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16. No public viewing will be held prior to the funeral. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required and available, and social distancing will be in effect.

Bob Merrill Harman