Danielle Martinez James

KIMBERLY — Danielle Martinez James, 47, died March 2, 2022, after her hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. A charitable dinner and auction event called “Doing it for Dani” will be held Saturday, April 23, in Twin Falls with all proceeds going into a trust fund for Danielle’s children Sawyer and Jake.

Albert G. Smith

GOODING — Albert G. Smith died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after suffering a stroke. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. April 23 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho. Demaray’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton

BURLEY — Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton, 86, of Twin Falls went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A graveside service to honor Jim’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Gem Memorial Gardens at 2435 Overland Ave., Burley, with military honors performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donna V. Draper

Donna V. Draper, 94, of Burley died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Burley Idaho West Stake Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Clarus D. Nelson

HANSEN — Clarus D. Nelson, 77, of Hansen passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2022, of cancer. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with a viewing beforehand beginning at 1 p.m. For those wishing to share memories and condolences online please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

L. Marlene Nelson

TWIN FALLS — L. Marlene Nelson , 78, of Twin Falls died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho, followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Larry Dean Reed

JEROME — Larry Dean Reed, 61, of Jerome died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

