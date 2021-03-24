Delva Eastman

BUHL — Delva was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, with a viewing one hour prior to service, at the Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl. The family requests that attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Buhl can be sent to 523 Sawtooth Blvd., Buhl, ID 83316, in lieu of flowers.

James Franklin Lupton

BUHL — A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

George R. Pullin

TWIN FALLS — George R. Pullin, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones Wednesday March 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. Thursday March 25, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

LaVaun Irene Heil