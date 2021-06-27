 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson

ALBION — A celebration of lIfe will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. June 27, 2021, at the Albion City Park in Albion.

Wade L. Wilson

BURLEY — Wade L. Wilson passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at his home in Burley after an extended illness. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Bishop Greg Hepworth will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Jordan Jeremiah Sin Akau Jr.

TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Terri Sue Bennett

KIMBERLY—Memorial service at Parke’s Funeral Home (Twin Falls) on June 29th at 11 a.m.

Mary Marguerite Wengert

TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Peggy Ann (Carlson) Choate

TWIN FALLS — Peggy Carlson Choate returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Inurnment and a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at The Serenity Garden at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana

RUPERT—Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. For additional information or to leave your condolences for the family, please visit www.Hansen—mortuary.com

Ivan Hopkins

SHOSHONE—Celebration of Life for Ivan Hopkins will be held on Saturday, July 3rd from 1—6:00 p.m. at Shoshone City Park. At 1:30, there will be a brief memorial/remembrance (about 15 minutes), gathering around the gazebo at the park. After the memorial, celebration, food, and remembrance for as long as people wish to stay.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Myra June Kirk Beck

Services

Services

Donald A. Howell

Services

Services

William Randall (Randy) Gregersen

Services

Services

Jay Christensen Chandler

Services

Services

Jannie Katherine Cunningham

Services

Services

Myra June Kirk Beck

Services

Services

Darlynn May Guymon

Services

Services

Helen Lois (Powell) Boesiger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News