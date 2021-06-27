Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson

Wade L. Wilson

BURLEY — Wade L. Wilson passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at his home in Burley after an extended illness. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Bishop Greg Hepworth will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.