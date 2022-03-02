Vicky Lynne Tvrdy Brown

TWIN FALLS — Vicky Lynne Tvrdy Brown, 71, passed away February 24, 2022, in Twin Falls surrounded by her family. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the Twin Falls Stake Center, 667 Harrison St., at 11 a.m. A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Bertha Mae Norris

TWIN FALLS — Bertha Mae Norris, 80, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at a local hospital. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bertha’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Mary Ann Rice

TWIN FALLS — Mary Ann Rice went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness on February 18, 2022. A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Eugene Philip Swenson

HAGERMAN — Eugene Philip Swenson, 87, of Hagerman, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2022. A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S. 900 E., Hagerman. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gene’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Lorene E. Slatter Dean

TWIN FALLS — Lorene E. Slatter Dean passed away January 30, 2022, at the age of 91, from natural causes. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lorene’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Edwin Karl Harbke

TWIN FALLS — Edwin Karl Harbke passed away February 3, 2022, at the age of 83. A service will be held on March 5 at the Episcopal Church in Twin Falls. There will also be a celebration of life in Seward, Alaska, at a later date. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the charity of your choice, as Ed would have done. For additional information, please contact the Rosenau Funeral Home.

Ronald C. Smith

WENDELL — Our dad was born in Wendell on May 25, 1925. There will be a second service on March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Please visit Ronald’s memorial webpage at bowmanfuneral.com.

