Katherine Ruth Shank

TWIN FALLS — Katherine Ruth Shank (Kathy, Mom, Nana, Grandma Kathy), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Twin Falls. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Vickie Fay Braegger

BURLEY — Vickie Fay Braegger graduated from this trial period of her life and advanced to the next on October 6, 2021, at age 49. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Seventh Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Edwin Oakey Cook