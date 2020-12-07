John Cantu

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Event Center, 348 4th Ave S. in Twin Falls. Any donations can be sent to Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 629 3rd Ave. E. Jerome, ID 83338. These donations will be used for expenses the family has incurred as well as a trust fund for his children.

Billy Clarence Emerson

JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com .

Eldon T. Loveless

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.