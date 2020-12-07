Wallace Kent Bird
RUPERT - A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Rupert Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League (IVAL), 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702 Attn: JoAnn Daron. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
William Claude Brander
TWIN FALLS - Graveside service will be held on Wednesday Dec. 9 for family. Those who wish may share memories or condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Lydia Hough Scott Howard
BUHL — Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Buhl First Christian Church 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with interment following at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Ruby Lee Adams
TWIN FALLS - Services for Ruby will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, located at 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.
John Cantu
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Event Center, 348 4th Ave S. in Twin Falls. Any donations can be sent to Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 629 3rd Ave. E. Jerome, ID 83338. These donations will be used for expenses the family has incurred as well as a trust fund for his children.
Billy Clarence Emerson
JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Eldon T. Loveless
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.
