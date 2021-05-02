 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Charles Parker

RUPERT — Dennis passed away March 2, 2021, from an unexpected heart attack while residing at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 1, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery, where his ashes will be interred. All family and friends are welcome to come share their thoughts and memories of Dennis.

Christopher Carl Voss

TWIN FALLS — Christopher Carl Voss passed away April 27. Chris will have a viewing at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on May 2, 2021, from 5-7 pm, a graveside service at West End Cemetery on May 3, 2021, at 10:00 am, and a Memorial Service at Twin Falls Reformed Church on May 3, 2021, at 11:30 am.

Lee Raymond Kelly

TWIN FALLS — Lee Raymond Kelly passed away April 20. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Wallis Ray Wright

TWIN FALLS — Wallis Ray Wright, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away April 26, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 7, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Military graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl.

Carol Jean Edwards

TWIN FALLS—Carol Jean Edwards at the age of 88, peacefully passed from this mortal life to join her Lord and Savior, January 26, 2021, with family at her side. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 910 Shoshone Street E, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Curby Gibson

ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby’s second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.

Harvey “Jack” Bell

Jerome — Harvey Jack Bell, 93, passed away quietly April 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Florence “Evelyn” Brashears Phillips

Jerome—Evelyn Phillips, 100, passed away peacefully on April 30,2021. A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Deaths and Services

Rodney C. Kelly, 68 year old Heyburn resident, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home in Heyburn. Services are pending and will be announce…

Services

Services

Donald Gene Lefler

Services

Services

Mariann Carroll

Services

Services

Matthew Eilers

Services

Services

Barbara Ladine Knigge

Services

Services

LuDene Searle Tanner

Services

Services

Edna Lee Hoagland

Services

Services

Betty Mae Hollifield

Services

Services

LeRoy Irvin Carpenter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News