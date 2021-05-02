Carol Jean Edwards

TWIN FALLS—Carol Jean Edwards at the age of 88, peacefully passed from this mortal life to join her Lord and Savior, January 26, 2021, with family at her side. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 910 Shoshone Street E, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Curby Gibson

ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby’s second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.

Harvey “Jack” Bell

Jerome — Harvey Jack Bell, 93, passed away quietly April 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Florence “Evelyn” Brashears Phillips

Jerome—Evelyn Phillips, 100, passed away peacefully on April 30,2021. A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls.

