Dennis Charles Parker
RUPERT — Dennis passed away March 2, 2021, from an unexpected heart attack while residing at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 1, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery, where his ashes will be interred. All family and friends are welcome to come share their thoughts and memories of Dennis.
Christopher Carl Voss
TWIN FALLS — Christopher Carl Voss passed away April 27. Chris will have a viewing at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on May 2, 2021, from 5-7 pm, a graveside service at West End Cemetery on May 3, 2021, at 10:00 am, and a Memorial Service at Twin Falls Reformed Church on May 3, 2021, at 11:30 am.
Lee Raymond Kelly
TWIN FALLS — Lee Raymond Kelly passed away April 20. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Wallis Ray Wright
TWIN FALLS — Wallis Ray Wright, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away April 26, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 7, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Military graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl.
Carol Jean Edwards
TWIN FALLS—Carol Jean Edwards at the age of 88, peacefully passed from this mortal life to join her Lord and Savior, January 26, 2021, with family at her side. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 910 Shoshone Street E, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Curby Gibson
ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby’s second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.
Harvey “Jack” Bell
Jerome — Harvey Jack Bell, 93, passed away quietly April 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Florence “Evelyn” Brashears Phillips
Jerome—Evelyn Phillips, 100, passed away peacefully on April 30,2021. A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls.