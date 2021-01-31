Larry Dean Anderson

HEYBURN — A viewing will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, and a graveside service will be held at the Rupert Cemetery following the viewing. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Arlene Christensen Patterson

TWIN FALLS — A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, from 7-9 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Temple Dr. LDS chapel in Twin Falls. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Roger L Collins

TWIN FALLS — A Life Celebration Service for Roger will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. at 2826 Addison Ave E Twin Falls. A webcast link can be found for those who can’t attend by visiting his obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Please practice COVID-19 precautions while attending the service.

Jack Lynn Nelson