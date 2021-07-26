Antonia Chairez de Nava
HAZELTON—A Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Asamblea Apistolica de La Fe En Cristo Jesús 312 W. 9th St., Burley, Idaho. Burial will immediately follow at Hazelton Cemetery. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Antonia’s Memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Bodily
BURLEY—James Bodily, 93, of Raft River, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Raft River Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a viewing for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Raft River Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Harry Eslinger
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call on Monday July 27, 2021 from 10-11 a.m.. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held July 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Doyt H. Simcoe
TWIN FALLS – A Celebration of Life will be held at the Turf Club. Friends and family are invited to enjoy some time together as we pay tribute to Doyt Simcoe. Thursday, July 29th at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be provided. *** Please RSVP for dinner by 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 28th by calling 208-870-3370.
Lola Michelle Carpenter
JEROME—A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave. Jerome. Graveside will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lola’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Lt. Colonel Michael L. Sweeney
BUHL Lt. Colonel Michael L. Sweeney, 84 of Buhl, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm St., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michael’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Holly Jolene Erb
CALDWELL—Holly Jolene Erb, 67 passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. A graveside service tentatively scheduled at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be sent to the donor’s favorite animal charity.