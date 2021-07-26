Antonia Chairez de Nava

HAZELTON—A Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Asamblea Apistolica de La Fe En Cristo Jesús 312 W. 9th St., Burley, Idaho. Burial will immediately follow at Hazelton Cemetery. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Antonia’s Memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com .

James Bodily

BURLEY—James Bodily, 93, of Raft River, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Raft River Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a viewing for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Raft River Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.