Eugene Harold Holsinger, MD

BURLEY — On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the world lost a treasure when Dr. Eugene H. Holsinger passed away. A celebration of life service will be held at noon Sunday, April 3, 2022, following the morning worship service at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, in the Fellowship Hall. The community is invited to attend. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Catherine Ann Walcroft

BOISE — Catherine Ann Walcroft, 56, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Boise. A celebration of life will be held at Eastside Tavern, 610 E. Boise Ave., April 3, 2022, from 1—4 p.m.

Angela Lynn Champneys

TWIN FALLS — On the morning of March 28, 2022, Angela Lynn Champneys, AKA Bugsy, died due to a heart attack. Services for Angie will be on April 5, 11 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Elden Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls, followed by a luncheon at Rosenau Funeral Chapel, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, please honor Angie with your donations in memory of her favorite sport. Please send donations to the Portneuf Rodeo Committee memorial scholarship program in Angie’s name, 12323 W. Reservation Road, Pocatello, ID, 83202.

Janice Lee Mauss Hendry

BOISE — Janice Lee Mauss Hendry, 82, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Boise on Monday, March 28, 2022. Funeral services for Janice will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 701 S. Curtis Road, Boise, with a visitation prior from 1-1:45 p.m. at the same location. For additional information and to send condolences to the family, please visit her tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.

Rocky Burkhalter

BUHL — Rocky Burkhalter, 70, of Buhl, passed away March 30, 2020, in Buhl. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N. 1825 E., Buhl, with a luncheon to follow. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Sherry Ann Haffner

TWIN FALLS — Sherry Ann Haffner, 78, of Twin Falls, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on January 11, 2022. The family will hold a celebration of life at Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls on April 7, 2022, from 4-5 p.m. so that all of Sherry’s family and friends from out of state have an opportunity to attend. A reception will follow directly afterward at Twin Falls Brickhouse from 5—8 p.m.

Russell D (Rusty) Holm

BURLEY — Russell D (Rusty) Holm, 65, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of Rusty’s life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

Gregory Joseph Paoli

JEROME — Gregory Joseph Paoli, 70, of Jerome, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held for him on Saturday, April 9 from 1—4 p.m. at 591 Pioneer Mountain Loop, Jerome.

Lenora June Tilley

BURLEY — Lenora June Tilley, best known as “June” passed away on March 23, 2022. A celebration of June’s life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Star church, 96 S. 200 W., Burley. Visitation will be Friday, April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral home, 321 E. Main, Burley. An additional visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at morrisonpaynefuneralhome.com

Thomas R. Wortman

WEST MAGIC — Thomas R. Wortman died peacefully on March 2, 2022, at his home in West Magic. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at the Dam Fools club house. Please check the Dam Fools website for details.

Dixie Lee Mickelson

JEROME — Dixie Lee Mickelson, 79, of Jerome, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at The Chruch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 East 100 South, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at farnsworthmortuary.com.

