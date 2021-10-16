Wesley Roy Brown
TWIN FALLS — Wesley Roy Brown, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend died on October 12, 2021, in Twin Falls at the age of 89. Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W. Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah.
George “Rex” Golay
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life service for Rex will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. “Rex always liked a party with good food and a nice visit,” so we will do just that. Memorial donations may be made in Rex Golay’s name to CSI Foundation for the Athletic Department, PO Box 1238, Twin Falls, ID 83303-1238. Rex was a longtime fan and booster dad. To share a memory of Rex or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit rosenaufuneralhome.com and click the tribute wall button on Rex’s obituary page. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. 208-944-3373
Viola May Standlee
JEROME — Viola May Standlee, 87, of Jerome, passed away October 1, 2021, surrounded by her family. The family will host an open house celebration of life for Viola from 10 a.m. until the last visitors arrive, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Viola’s home, 608 E. Avenue I, Jerome. Memories may be shared on Viola’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Vernial Dean Hawkes
KIMBERLY — Vernial Dean Hawkes, 92, of Kimberly, passed away October 3, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. The following day, October 16 at 2 p.m. there will be a memorial service at the Kimberly Stake Center at 3850 N. 3500 E. Kimberly. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the Blackfoot service on a live broadcast at hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. The Kimberly service will also be broadcast at mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/kimberlyidahostake. Condolences may be shared at hawkerfuneralhome.com.
William (Bill) Leland Stuart
TWIN FALLS — William (Bill) Leland Stuart passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 17, 2021, in Anchorage, Alaska. An open house will be held on October 16, 2021, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.
Donna Brownlee Tea
After a long battle with cancer, Donna passed away in her sleep on the morning of September 27, 2021. Family and friends are welcome to gather at noon, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Donna’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Mervin Blaine Woodbury
BURLEY — A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Dennis M. Andrew
PAUL — Dennis M. Andrew, 67, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.