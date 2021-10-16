Vernial Dean Hawkes

KIMBERLY — Vernial Dean Hawkes, 92, of Kimberly, passed away October 3, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. The following day, October 16 at 2 p.m. there will be a memorial service at the Kimberly Stake Center at 3850 N. 3500 E. Kimberly. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the Blackfoot service on a live broadcast at hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. The Kimberly service will also be broadcast at mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/kimberlyidahostake. Condolences may be shared at hawkerfuneralhome.com.