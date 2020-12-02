Dessie D Courtnay

TWIN FALLS — Visitation for Dessie will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. The funeral for Dessie will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3, at the funeral home. A private family interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. Those unable to attend may view the services via zoom by going to zoom.us, enter ID #748-815-8781, passcode 12345. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Rex Leland Strickland

WENDELL — Rex Leland Strickland, 71, of Wendell, passed away November 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Earl Jerome Wright

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, with Pastor Travis Turner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert or one hour prior to the service on December 6 at the church.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0