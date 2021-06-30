Peggy Ann (Carlson) Choate
TWIN FALLS — Peggy Carlson Choate returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Inurnment and a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at The Serenity Garden at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Loretta Worlene Morris (Jones) Glauner
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Julia Diane “Judy” Turpin
JEROME — A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Holden Levi Horgan
BIG PINEY / RUPERT — Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Gathering for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services and following the services at the Hansen Mortuary.
Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana
RUPERT — Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary, 710 Sixth St., Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. For additional information or to leave your condolences for the family, please visit Hansen-mortuary.com
Ivan Hopkins
SHOSHONE — Celebration of life for Ivan Hopkins will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Shoshone City Park. At 1:30, there will be a brief memorial/remembrance (about 15 minutes), gathering around the gazebo at the park. After the memorial, celebration, food and remembrance for as long as people wish to stay.
Doris Elaine (Hobdey) Cox
FAIRFIELD — A celebration of life breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 323 West Willow, Fairfield. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.