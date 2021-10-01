Rodney Neddo Hall

BURLEY — Rodney Neddo Hall passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 23, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcasting of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Kaye Dean Harrison

Kaye Dean Harrison passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2021, at his parents’ home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Burley Seventh Ward Chapel, 2200 Oakley Ave. Gathering for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Services will conclude with the burial in the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/pGxRyS-hkhc.

Brian Robert Radabaugh