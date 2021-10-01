Violet M. Rice Christopherson
TWIN FALLS — Violet passed away on September 1, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. October 1 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Maura Nava de Cosio
JEROME — Surrounded by her children and husband of almost fifty-six years, Maura Nava Marrujo passed away peacefully in her home after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer on September 23, 2021. Her family will give Maura a final farewell with a Funeral Mass that will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome, followed by burial at the Jerome Cemetery.
Robert “Bob” Cox
AMERICAN FALLS — Robert “Bob” Cox of American Falls, passed away at home with his wife, Gail, by his side on Sept. 24, 2021, at the age of 69. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints American Falls Third Ward, 650 Pocatello Ave., with Bishop Joel Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.
Wayne Leland Fattig
BOISE — Wayne Leland Fattig passed to our Heavenly Father on August 21, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Rodney Neddo Hall
BURLEY — Rodney Neddo Hall passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 23, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcasting of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Kaye Dean Harrison
Kaye Dean Harrison passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2021, at his parents’ home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Burley Seventh Ward Chapel, 2200 Oakley Ave. Gathering for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Services will conclude with the burial in the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/pGxRyS-hkhc.
Brian Robert Radabaugh
RUPERT — Brian Robert Radabaugh, 45, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at First Christian Praise Chapel of Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main St. Burley, and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with a private burial in the Pleasant View cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Gerald (Gerry) Ernest Theener
FILER — Gerald (Gerry) Ernest Theener, 73, of Filer, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Twin Falls. Visitation for friends and family will be at 9 a.m. with funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Services will be officiated by Ronald Theener Jr. together with full military honors. A luncheon will follow at American Legion Post 7, at 447 Seastrom St., Twin Falls.
Douglas Monte Davis
BUHL — Douglas Monte Davis, 86, died September 22, 2021, in Buhl, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl. Grave dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Monte’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Jeana Lea Fowler
JEROME — Jeana Lea Fowler, 47, of Twin Falls, died peacefully with her son and her husband by her side September 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A celebration of Jeana’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeana’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Joyce Ruth Goodrich
TWIN FALLS — Joyce Ruth Goodrich was born July 20, 1927, in Topeka, Kansas, to Earl and Corrine Sholander. She passed away of natural causes at the age of 94 on September 13, 2021. Memorial services will be held at the Rosenau Funeral Home. 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be in the Hazelton Cemetery afterward.
Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr.
Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr. of Twin Falls stepped into eternity on September 14, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at Eternal Life Christian Center, 451 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls, on October 2, 2021, with graveside service following at 3732 E. 3600 N., Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eternal Life Christian Center Missions Department. Johnny’s passion and heart was seeing those that were lost find Jesus. Viewing—October 2—12:30 to 1:45 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center) Celebration—October 2nd—2 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center).
Margie “Marge” Ruth Hoops
Visitation for Marge will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Visitation will also be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. at the church. Graveside and interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery, where Marge will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Angela. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Marge’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyhome.com. For those unable to attend the services, the service will be livestreamed on Zoom, meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode: 12345.
David Worth Kinyon
TWIN FALLS — David Worth Kinyon passed away peacefully September 22, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home with interment to follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert Manning Nielsen
RUPERT — Robert Manning Nielsen, 77, of Rupert, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery where military rites will be presented by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Donald Lent
TWIN FALLS — Donald Lent, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Viewing will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 9—10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.