Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley, with the Rev. Alex Lissow officiating. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

John Bybee

BUHL — Memorial service for John will be at 1 p.m. February 12, 2021, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl.

Ignacio Rebollozo Sr.

BURLEY — Ignacio Rebollozo Sr., 68, of Burley, passed away at home February 5, 2021. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with Pastor Dan Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 11, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Social distancing and the wearing of face coverings are recommended to help continue in minimizing the risks of COVID-19.

Donna Lee Meyer