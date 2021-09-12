Marion “Mayz” Leonard

TWIN FALLS — Marion “Mayz” Harrison Hurd Leonard, 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Twin Falls. The Leonard family invites you to an open house celebrating Mayz on September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bass Lake located at Blue Lakes Country Club at 1940 Blue Lakes Grade, Jerome, ID 83338. Condolences may be left by visiting her obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com .

Robert Merl Dudley

TWIN FALLS—Robert Merl Dudley 69 of Twin Falls passed away at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A Celebration to honor his life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Magic Valley Bible Church—204 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls to celebrate this wonderful man. Arrangements were under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Baden Dale Bleazard

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 207 E. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Scott Turpin of the Springdale 2nd Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends and family will be received from 5—7 p.m. Sunday, September 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10—10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation in Baden’s honor is appreciated www.kcnt1epilepsy.org. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.