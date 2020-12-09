Wallace Kent Bird

RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Rupert Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League (IVAL), 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702 Attn: JoAnn Daron. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

William Claude Brander

TWIN FALLS — Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9 for the family. Those who wish may share memories or condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy Lydia Hough Scott Howard

BUHL — Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Buhl First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with interment following at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Irving “Irv” Tverdy