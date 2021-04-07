Cesar Perez-Salazar

TWIN FALLS — Cesar Perez-Salazar, loving husband and father of six, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with Rosary being held in conjunction with other services at 7, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do on Cesar’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. At this time, the family requests donations in Cesar’s name to assist the family with their expenses.