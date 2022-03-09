Kenneth Albert Cameron

TWIN FALLS — Kenneth Albert Cameron passed away in his home February 26, 2022, with family at his side. Visitation for Kenneth will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with interment following at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenneth’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Herman Pope

NAMPA — Herman Pope 86, of Nampa, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Linder Road Church of Christ, 1555 N. Linder Road, Meridian. In remembrance of Herman, the family invites you to donate to Camp Ivydale. Care and services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel. zeyerfuneralchapel.com/obituaries

Clydette Gayle Harris Beck

BURLEY — Clydette Gayle Harris Beck passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella Second Ward, 152 W. 400 S., Burley. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a charity of choice.

Bruce L. Bulcher

KIMBERLY — Bruce L. Bulcher, of Kimberly, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., Twin Falls. There will be a livestream of the celebration of life offered on both Rosenau’s website and the Church of the Nazarene’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the East End Providers Inc. at P.O. Box 4 Kimberly, ID, 83341. The family wants to thank the loving, knowledgeable, and caring staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Ronald L. Bishop

BUHL — “Ron” L. Bishop, 85, of Castleford, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Interment at West End Cemetery will follow the service.

Richard “Rick” Layne Kulhanek

KIMBERLY — Richard “Rick” Layne Kulhanek, 75, of Kimberly, passed away at home March 2, 2022. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022. For additional details and information, as well as to send condolences to the family, please visit the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel’s website: whitereynoldschapel.com.

Hazel May

RUPERT — Hazel May, 88, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert First Ward, 806 G St., Rupert, with Bishop Mike Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

Kathleen Jensen Mesenbrink

BURLEY — Kathleen Jensen Mesenbrink, 78, of Burley, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Third Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley, with Bishop Cade L. Jones officiating. Her final resting place will be with her husband at Pleasant View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral at the church.

Gracyn Ruth Searle

KIMBERLY — Our sweet Gracyn passed away peacefully in her parents’ arms March 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 N. 3500 E., Kimberly, with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. There will also be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Burial will be at the View Cemetery in Burley. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Margene Rigby Bradshaw

RUPERT — Margene Rigby Bradshaw, 96, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, from natural causes. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Rupert 3rd Ward Building 526 S F St. Rupert, Idaho with Bishop Rick Stimpson presiding. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6—8 PM at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery.

Glenn Alan Elwell

BUHL — Glenn Alan Elwell passed peacefully from the arms of his family into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, at 2:06 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Steve Barckholtz, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, with a viewing starting at 10 a.m., at Clover Lutheran Church, 3552 North 1825 East, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Glenn’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Wanda Leone Olson Kohntopp

FILER — Wanda Leone Olson Kohntopp, our angelic mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, passed from this life and into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on March 5, 2022, in Filer. Funeral services for Wanda are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home and will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Filer Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 840 W. Midway St., Filer, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Edna Dorothy (Brown) Rice

TWIN FALLS — Edna Dorothy (Brown) Rice went to live with the angels on March 2, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at LaQuinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls, on Saturday, March 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Jerry Leigh Gibbons

TWIN FALLS — Jerry Leigh Gibbons, 74, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Twin Falls surrounded by his family. A celebration of life is planned for March 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 Idaho 26, Gooding. Attendees are encouraged to bring a golf club or their golf clubs. Light appetizers will be served. Jerry’s ashes will be laid to rest under a plaque at the base of his mother, Doris Durfee Gibbons’, gravesite at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Larry Russell Luper

JEROME — Larry Russell Luper, 74, of Jerome, passed away October 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

