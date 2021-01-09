Elsie LaRue Burch
OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., Oakley, where friends and family will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. rasmussenfuneralhome.com
Geraldine Louise Gamache
KIMBERLY — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Church of Christ in Kimberly. For condolences and updates, visit serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Kristine Dayton Stapelman
PAUL—Kristine Dayton Stapelman, 73, of Paul, passed away at home on Monday, January 4, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. For those attending the viewing or funeral service, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Charles Lee Cole
RUPERT—The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W., of Rupert, with Bishop Derik L. Smith officiating. Military rites will be provided under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required at the viewing and funeral service.
Clara M Schenk Shelton
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday January 12, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.