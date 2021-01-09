Elsie LaRue Burch

OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., Oakley, where friends and family will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Geraldine Louise Gamache

KIMBERLY — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Church of Christ in Kimberly. For condolences and updates, visit serenityfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Kristine Dayton Stapelman

PAUL—Kristine Dayton Stapelman, 73, of Paul, passed away at home on Monday, January 4, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. For those attending the viewing or funeral service, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.