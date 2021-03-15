Eva Loetta Dicus Bell
OAKLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 424 N. Center Ave., Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the church in Oakley from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees
BUHL - The family would like to extend an invitation to all friends and family to attend the outdoor services. A graveside service will be held on March 16 at 1 p.m. at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
LeAnna Dee Cahoon
ALBION - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, located at 889 Main St., in Albion, with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Rodney Towns
TWIN FALLS - Rodney Towns, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away March 10, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Those unable to attend may view the services live stream at zoom.us, meeting ID 748-815-8781, Passcode 12345.
Clark Eugene Bedow
MERIDIAN - A memorial is being held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Meridian, Idaho. For details, please email dougerb@yahoo.com. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Clarke's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Genevieve Ann Mayes
HEYBURN - Recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, or the Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jaléa Williams
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be hosted on March 20 at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship. 960 Eastland Dr. in Twin Falls. The family has encouraged you, to please share your special memory of Jaléa in the form of a written story to be collected at the service, or on the Share Book of Memories found by visiting Jaléa’s memory page at whitereynoldschapel.com