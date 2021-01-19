DelRoy Earl Hanson

HAZELTON — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hazelton Ward, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazleton. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com . Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing practiced at the services. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Scott Henry Taylor

HEYBURN—Scott Henry Taylor, 59, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and formerly of Heyburn, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho, where friends and family will be received from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will take place later that afternoon in the Grandview Elba Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.