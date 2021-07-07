Melba Jo Merkey
RUPERT — An open house gathering will be at 6 p.m. July 7 at 2322 N. Cole, Boise.
Elvina “Ellie” Praegitzer Reynolds
MERIDIAN — The family wishes to celebrate Ellie’s life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th St., Burley. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.
Kenneth F. Smith
KIMBERLY — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. July 7, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly. Interment to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. Those wishing to share their memories or condolences may do so at Ken’s Memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Donna Lorraine Beadle
TWIN FALLS — Donna Lorraine Beadle, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home with her daughter and best friend by her side on June 17, 2021, after a long-fought battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held for Donna and her dad, Lloyd William Beadle Sr., at 2 p.m. July 9, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. All family, friends and acquaintances are welcome to attend.
Brendi Chrystel Akins
TWIN FALLS — A life so deserving to be remembered and celebrated. Please join us in remembering a truly inspiring woman who left us too soon. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. July 10, 2021, at the Stone House, 330 Fourth Ave. S. View full obituary at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/print?o_id=7246086.
Paulina Lopez Jaynes
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St., Buhl. Graveside dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paulina’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Robert (Bob) Edward McClain
JACKSON — A celebration of life for Robert Edward “Bob” McClain will be per Bob’s wishes. We will be scattering his ashes from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 on the Snake River. We welcome and encourage all of Bob’s family and friends to celebrate his life with us. Food and beverages will be supplied. Please bring a chair. Directions to 759 N. 1150 E., Jackson: Take Baseline Road east out of Rupert. After you cross the river at Jackson Bridge, travel half a mile, then turn left on 1150. Follow the road and take another left at Kane’s Cover sign at 759 North toward the river. We will mark this with balloons. If traveling from the south, take exit 216 and turn right towards the KOA. Follow Idaho 25 for 3 miles and turn right on Baseline Road. Continue with the directions above.
Donna Morton
GOODING — A celebration of life for Donna Morton will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Morton’s Oasis in Gooding. We will be having a brunch Donna-style with quiche, delicious pies and even a mocha truck! Hope you can make it to share memories and celebrate this incredible woman! RSVP to mmortonluna@msn.com.
Carl Robert Winkle
HOMEDALE — A celebration of Carl’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. 621 W. Idaho Ave., Homedale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or to Carl’s favorite charity, Hope House, P.O. Box 550, Marsing, ID 83639.