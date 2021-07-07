TWIN FALLS — A life so deserving to be remembered and celebrated. Please join us in remembering a truly inspiring woman who left us too soon. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. July 10, 2021, at the Stone House, 330 Fourth Ave. S. View full obituary at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/print?o_id=7246086.

Paulina Lopez Jaynes

BUHL — A viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St., Buhl. Graveside dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paulina’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com .

Robert (Bob) Edward McClain

JACKSON — A celebration of life for Robert Edward “Bob” McClain will be per Bob’s wishes. We will be scattering his ashes from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 on the Snake River. We welcome and encourage all of Bob’s family and friends to celebrate his life with us. Food and beverages will be supplied. Please bring a chair. Directions to 759 N. 1150 E., Jackson: Take Baseline Road east out of Rupert. After you cross the river at Jackson Bridge, travel half a mile, then turn left on 1150. Follow the road and take another left at Kane’s Cover sign at 759 North toward the river. We will mark this with balloons. If traveling from the south, take exit 216 and turn right towards the KOA. Follow Idaho 25 for 3 miles and turn right on Baseline Road. Continue with the directions above.