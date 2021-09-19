 Skip to main content
Richard B. Roberts

BUHL — A memorial service for Richard will be held at 12:00 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lakes Ln. Buhl. A luncheon will be served at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in Richard’s name to a favorite charity.

Evelyn June Allred

TWIN FALLS — Evelyn June Allred, 89, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street, Buhl. Graveside will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 1450 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Evelyn’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

