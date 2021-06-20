Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson

ALBION—Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Patricia May Allen Gunderson, received her wings on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the early morning hours, she passed away at her home in Albion, Idaho, with her husband by her side. Her Celebration of Life will be held on June 27, 2021 starting at 2:00 p.m. and going until 6:00 p.m. at the Albion City Park in Albion, Idaho.

Sally Payne Horner

BURLEY—Sally’s memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646. 208-898-0642.

Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis

TWIN FALLS—Our mother, Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis “Liz”, 96, went to be with our Lord Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home with family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls, preceded by the praying of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.

Richard “Dick” Stark Lewis