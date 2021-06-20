Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson
ALBION—Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Patricia May Allen Gunderson, received her wings on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the early morning hours, she passed away at her home in Albion, Idaho, with her husband by her side. Her Celebration of Life will be held on June 27, 2021 starting at 2:00 p.m. and going until 6:00 p.m. at the Albion City Park in Albion, Idaho.
Sally Payne Horner
BURLEY—Sally’s memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646. 208-898-0642.
Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis
TWIN FALLS—Our mother, Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis “Liz”, 96, went to be with our Lord Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home with family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls, preceded by the praying of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Richard “Dick” Stark Lewis
NAMPA—Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel located at 83 N. Midland Blvd. Nampa, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at Declo Cemetery located at 102 North Cemetery Rd, Declo, Idaho.
John Leonard McBride
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following at Twin Falls Cemetery.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Leonard A. Smith
WENDELL—A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Wendell Cemetery, 601 West Main Street, Wendell. Service will be live streamed on Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory’s Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 a.m.