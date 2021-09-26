Nathan Douglas Lynch

RUPERT — A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 26th at Grace Church in Rupert (100 N. Meridian). The services will also be broadcast live at www.graceid.org In lieu of flowers, donations toward Ryder Lynch’s college fund would be greatly appreciated, Send to DL Evans bank in care of Jennifer Latta.

Ronald Blain Nielsen

PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the church preceding the funeral service. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Wayne Leland Fattig

BOISE—Wayne Leland Fattig passed to our Heavenly Father on August 21, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Anna Mae Benke

RUPERT—Anna Mae Benke, 96, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Autumn Haven assisted living. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Rupert United Methodist Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

