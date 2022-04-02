Nancy Kay Barron

TWIN FALLS — Nancy Kay Barron, known to most as just Nana, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at her home of 55 years, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 80. We welcome family and friends to join us in a Celebration of her Wonderful Life on Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at Rock Creek Park – Heider Pavilion, 1154 Ave. W., Twin Falls. Lunch will be provided. A big thank you for sharing with us: Daughters Terry Sharp, Jerry Woolley and grandkids.

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Patterson

BUHL — Betty passed away on March 7, 2022. Services will be held in honor of Betty at The Moose lodge, 835 Falls Ave., Twin Falls, Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. upstairs with a linger longer and social time downstairs afterward.

Betty Irene Tucker

TWIN FALLS — Betty Irene Tucker, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away March 24, 2022, in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 9—11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with burial following at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Eugene Harold Holsinger, MD

BURLEY — On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the world lost a treasure when Dr. Eugene H. Holsinger passed away. A celebration of life service will be held at noon Sunday, April 3, 2022, following the morning worship service at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, in the Fellowship Hall. The community is invited to attend. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Catherine Ann Walcroft

BOISE—Catherine Ann Walcroft, 56, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Eastside Tavern 610 E Boise Ave. on April 3, 2022, from 1—4 p.m.

Angela Lynn Champneys

TWIN FALLS—On the morning of March 28, 2022, Angela Lynn Champneys AKA Bugsy died due to a heart attack. Services for Angie will be on April 5th, 11 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Elden Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls Idaho. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls. Followed by A luncheon at Rosenau Funeral Chapel 2826 Addison Ave East Twin Falls, IDS 83301. In lieu of flowers please honor Angie with your donations in memory of her favorite sport. Please send donations to the Portneuf Rodeo Committee memorial scholarship program in Angie’s name. 12323 W Reservation Rd Pocatello ID, 83202.

Janice Lee Mauss Hendry

BOISE—Janice Lee Mauss Hendry, age 82, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Boise on Monday, March 28, 2022. Funeral services for Janice will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 701 S. Curtis Road, Boise, Idaho with a visitation prior from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at the same location. For additional information and to send condolences to the family, please visit her tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.

