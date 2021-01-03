Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck

BURLEY—A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 PM. Monday, January 4, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11AM Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will follow at 3PM at East Garland Cemetery, 14200 N. 4400 W., of Garland, Utah. Those who wish to attend the viewing or funeral in person, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing observed to help mitigate the ongoing spread of COVID-19. There will be a webcast of the funeral service available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com for those unable to attend.