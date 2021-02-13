BURLY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Pella Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward, Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Carol Ann Eichel Silvester

HOLLISTER—A funeral service will be held at the Hollister LDS church on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m., with a viewing prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Masks will be required at the service and viewing. Please follow the state guidelines for our current COVID situation, and if you would like to join the funeral service via Zoom, rather than in person, please use that option instead. Zoom link: zoom.us Please mute your microphones upon entry! Meeting ID: 748-815-8781. Passcode: 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Carol’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.