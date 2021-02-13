Paul Franklin Zimmerman
HAGERMAN — Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family asks that you donate a book or two to a needy child. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paul’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Donna Lee Meyer
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at New Life Church in Wendell with a time of fellowship to follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. At the family’s request, those unable to attend the service, please visit Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel Facebook for livestreaming.
Cline Fred Preston
DECLO — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main, with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To assist in mitigating COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed at the viewing and funeral service.
Anna Mae Shults
BURLY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Pella Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward, Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Carol Ann Eichel Silvester
HOLLISTER—A funeral service will be held at the Hollister LDS church on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m., with a viewing prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Masks will be required at the service and viewing. Please follow the state guidelines for our current COVID situation, and if you would like to join the funeral service via Zoom, rather than in person, please use that option instead. Zoom link: zoom.us Please mute your microphones upon entry! Meeting ID: 748-815-8781. Passcode: 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Carol’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.