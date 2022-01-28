Clara Bell Mae Alley

TWIN FALLS — Clara Bell Mae Alley was born in Portland, Oregon, on July 18, 1935, to Wesley and Mary (Waldron) Sheely. A viewing for Clara is scheduled for Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 6 -8 p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Her service will take place at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl

JEROME — Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl, 90, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jerome First Presbyterian Church or Jerome School District Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bev’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Beverly Kay Harvison Ward

ELBA/OAKLEY — Beverly Kay Harvison Ward, 70, of Elba/Oakley, a woman of incredible strength and courage, passed away from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, on January 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Almo Ward, with Bishop Doug Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Allen Milton Gillette

TWIN FALLS — Allen Milton Gillette, 79, passed away at his home on January 4, 2022, in Twin Falls surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, at 11 a.m. The internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Catherine Marion Califf Saul

HAGERMAN — Catherine Saul passed away at her home in Hagerman on January 10, 2022. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 446 North State St., Hagerman. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, with burial concluding at the Hagerman Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mrs. Saul’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jim Korte

BUHL — Jim Korte, 77, of Buhl, passed away January 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family after fighting a six-month courageous battle with leukemia. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Interment with military honors to follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Nick Sidlaruk

TWIN FALLS — Nick Sidlaruk went home to be with his Lord on January 22, 2022. He was 97 years old and he died peacefully at his home in Twin Falls. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls. Memorials may be made to Slavic Gospel Association, 6151 Commonwealth Drive, Loves Park, IL 61111. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.

Rozella (Rosie) Toner

PAUL — Rozella (Rosie) Toner passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at her home in Paul. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Burial will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Steve Ford

TWIN FALLS — Steven Ford, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away January 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Friends may call for a viewing on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 5—7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Royce E. Jensen Jr.

RUPERT — Royce E. Jensen Jr., 62, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from an accident. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at First Christian Praise Chapel. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Lilah Watson

TWIN FALLS — Lilah Watson, 87, died peacefully in her home January 21, 2022. Friends may call for a viewing Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 5—7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0