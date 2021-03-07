George W. Huddleston

FILER - A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Pastor Greg “Bear” Morton will officiate. Military rites will follow at Snake River Canyon National Veterans Cemetery, 1585 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho. The funeral will be livestreamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. For the full obituary, and to share memories and condolences with the family, please visit George’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com .

Alden Samuel Tolman

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley, with Bishop David E. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family asks that those in attendance to the viewing and funeral service wear face masks and practice social distancing to help in mitigating the on-going effects of COVID-19.