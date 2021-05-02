 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Ann Chojnacky

JEROME — Carolyn Ann Chojnacky, 73, of Jerome, passed away April 28, 2021. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lee Raymond Kelly

TWIN FALLS — Lee Raymond Kelly passed away April 20. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Christopher Carl Voss

TWIN FALLS — Christopher Carl Voss passed away April 27. Chris will have a viewing at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on May 2, 2021, from 5-7 pm, a graveside service at West End Cemetery on May 3, 2021, at 10:00 am, and a Memorial Service at Twin Falls Reformed Church on May 3, 2021, at 11:30 am.

Evelyn Barnes

BURLEY — Evelyn Althea Wrigley Barnes, 87, of the View and Malta area, slipped peacefully into the arms of her loved ones from metastatic melanoma on Monday, April 26, 2021. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Lee Raymond Kelly

TWIN FALLS — Lee Raymond Kelly passed away April 20. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Wallis Ray Wright

TWIN FALLS — Wallis Ray Wright, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away April 26, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 7, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Military graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Deaths and Services

Rodney C. Kelly, 68 year old Heyburn resident, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home in Heyburn. Services are pending and will be announce…

Services

Services

Mariann Carroll

Services

Services

Donald Gene Lefler

Services

Services

Matthew Eilers

Services

Services

LeRoy Irvin Carpenter

Services

Services

Edna Lee Hoagland

Services

Services

Betty Mae Hollifield

Services

Services

Hubert Darrell Allen

Services

Services

Barbara Ladine Knigge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News