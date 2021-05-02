Carolyn Ann Chojnacky

JEROME — Carolyn Ann Chojnacky, 73, of Jerome, passed away April 28, 2021. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lee Raymond Kelly

TWIN FALLS — Lee Raymond Kelly passed away April 20. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Christopher Carl Voss

TWIN FALLS — Christopher Carl Voss passed away April 27. Chris will have a viewing at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on May 2, 2021, from 5-7 pm, a graveside service at West End Cemetery on May 3, 2021, at 10:00 am, and a Memorial Service at Twin Falls Reformed Church on May 3, 2021, at 11:30 am.

Evelyn Barnes

BURLEY — Evelyn Althea Wrigley Barnes, 87, of the View and Malta area, slipped peacefully into the arms of her loved ones from metastatic melanoma on Monday, April 26, 2021. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.