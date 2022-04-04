Vivian Lareen Van Orden

TWIN FALLS—Vivian Lareen Van Orden, 80, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Canyons retirement community in Twin Falls, Idaho surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4 at Magic Valley Bible Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. Family and friends can share their thoughts and memories at whitereynoldschapel.com

Angela Lynn Champneys

TWIN FALLS—On the morning of March 28, 2022, Angela Lynn Champneys AKA Bugsy died due to a heart attack. Services for Angie will be on April 5th, 11 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Elden Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls Idaho. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls. Followed by A luncheon at Rosenau Funeral Chapel 2826 Addison Ave East Twin Falls, IDS 83301. In lieu of flowers please honor Angie with your donations in memory of her favorite sport. Please send donations to the Portneuf Rodeo Committee memorial scholarship program in Angie’s name. 12323 W Reservation Rd Pocatello ID, 83202.

Gracie Kay Stevenson

BURLEY—Our sweet Gracie Lou passed away in the arms of her parents on March 30, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating. The burial will be at the Paul Idaho Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com. Donations can be made to the Salt Lake City Ronald McDonald House in Gracie’s name.

Janice Lee Mauss Hendry

BOISE—Janice Lee Mauss Hendry, age 82, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Boise on Monday, March 28, 2022. Funeral services for Janice will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 701 S. Curtis Road, Boise, Idaho with a visitation prior from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at the same location. For additional information and to send condolences to the family, please visit her tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.

Rocky Burkhalter

BUHL—Rocky Burkhalter, 70 of Buhl, passed away March 30, 2020 in Buhl. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church (3552 N 1825 E) Buhl, with a luncheon to follow. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, Idaho.

Kim Cranney

BURLEY—Kim Cranney, a 74-year-old resident of Burley, and a former longtime resident of Oakley passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church. Kim’s final resting place will be at Marion Cemetery in Oakley. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Sherry Ann Haffner

TWIN FALLS—Sherry Ann Haffner, 78 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on January 11, 2022. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 7, 2022, from 4- 5 p.m. so that all of Sherry’s family and friends from out of state have an opportunity to attend. A reception will follow directly afterward at Twin Falls Brickhouse from 5—8 p.m.

Doris Opal Tracy Robertson

GOODING—Doris Opal Tracy Robertson, a long-time resident of Gooding, Idaho, died at home in Eagle, Idaho, surrounded by family, on March 23, 2022, at the age of 101. Her service will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel at 737 Main Street in Gooding. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Memorial gifts to be directed to the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main Street, Gooding, Idaho, 83330. Friends may share a condolence message or photo at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Russell D (Rusty) Holm

BURLEY—Russell D (Rusty) Holm, a 65-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of Rusty’s life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Arnold Kittelson

JEROME—Arnold Kittelson was reunited with his family in Heaven on March 25, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with viewing an hour before the service. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. Following the interment, a luncheon will be offered at the church. Special thanks to Idaho Home Health and Hospice and the caring staff at Desano Village in Jerome.

Gregory Joseph Paoli

JEROME—Gregory Joseph Paoli, 70, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held for him on Saturday, April 9th from 1:00—4:00 PM at 591 Pioneer Mtn. Loop, Jerome, Idaho 83338.

Lenora June Tilley

BURLEY—Lenora June Tilley, best known as “June” passed away on March 23, 2022. A celebration of June’s life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Star church building located at 96 S 200 W in Burley, Idaho. Visitation will be Friday, April 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral home located at 321 E Main in Burley, Idaho. An additional visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at morrisonpaynefuneralhome.com

Thomas R. Wortman

WEST MAGIC—Thomas R. Wortman died peacefully on March 2, 2022 at his home in West Magic, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9th at 2PM at the Dam Fools club house. Please check the Dam Fools website for details.

