Chester James Moore

TWIN FALLS — There will be a viewing from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Park’s Funeral Home. Friends and family are all invited to a celebration of life, which will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 at Rock Creek Park. Please bring a covered finger food dish. Memories and condolences may be shared on Jimmy’s Memorial Page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Dean VanAmburg

GOODING — Dean VanAmburg passed away October 19, 2020, in his home in Gooding. We are now ready to have a celebration of life for Dean. It will be held at noon Sunday, May 30 at his gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. The informal gathering will be in Row 10, Section I—just inside the entrance to the cemetery. A reception will follow at his home at 1 p.m. Please RSVP to Devanambu@aol.com and ask for directions, if needed. Reflections, condolences and photos are still welcome and can be passed on to the family on his tribute page at demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Dean-VanAmburg.

Ruth Mae Edwards

JACKSON — Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Salmon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Brent Hardy