Chester James Moore
TWIN FALLS — There will be a viewing from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Park’s Funeral Home. Friends and family are all invited to a celebration of life, which will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 at Rock Creek Park. Please bring a covered finger food dish. Memories and condolences may be shared on Jimmy’s Memorial Page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dean VanAmburg
GOODING — Dean VanAmburg passed away October 19, 2020, in his home in Gooding. We are now ready to have a celebration of life for Dean. It will be held at noon Sunday, May 30 at his gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. The informal gathering will be in Row 10, Section I—just inside the entrance to the cemetery. A reception will follow at his home at 1 p.m. Please RSVP to Devanambu@aol.com and ask for directions, if needed. Reflections, condolences and photos are still welcome and can be passed on to the family on his tribute page at demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Dean-VanAmburg.
Ruth Mae Edwards
JACKSON — Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Salmon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Brent Hardy
HAZELTON—Brent Hardy, 72 of Hazelton passed away on Thursday May 27, 2021 at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 from 6-8p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hazelton LDS Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Priscilla S. Parsons
TWIN FALLS — A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 400 North, Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Priscilla’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Gary Lee Waters
BURLEY—Gary’s life will be celebrated with an informal gathering for family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com
James “Jim” Laverne Kistler
BOISE—James “Jim” Laverne Kistler, 81, of Boise, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be organized June 5 from 1-4 at Rock Creek Park, 1154 Addison Ave W. in Twin Falls. Burial services and a brief memorial will be held in Boise at the Veterans Cemetery in Fall 2021 (specific date TBD). The family would like to thank all of the many people who loved Jim and will keep his memory alive.