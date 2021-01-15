DelRoy Earl Hanson

HAZELTON — DelRoy Earl Hanson, 86, of Hazelton, passed away at his home, Monday, January 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hazelton Ward, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazleton. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing practiced at the services. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.