LeAnna Dee Cahoon
ALBION — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Albion Ward, 889 Main St., Albion, with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Friends may visit at the church in Burley from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Rodney Towns
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Those unable to attend may view the services live stream at zoom.us, meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345.
Clark Eugene Bedow
MERIDIAN — A memorial is being held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Meridian. For details, please email dougerb/@yahoo.com. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Clarke’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Clarence Alan Neiwert
BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The Rev. John Ziulkowski will officiate. For those attending the service, please wear a face-mask and practice social distancing.
Utahna Campbell Smith
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A livestream of the service can be viewed on her obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Genevieve Ann Mayes
HEYBURN — Recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, or the Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Marsha Kay Humphries Park
HANSEN — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at the ICCU (North) Park Amphitheater, on the corner of Main and Cleveland, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marsha’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Jaléa Williams
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. March 20 at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. The family has encouraged you to please share your special memory of Jaléa in the form of a written story to be collected at the service, or on the Share Book of Memories found by visiting Jaléa’s memory page at whitereynoldschapel.com