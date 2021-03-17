Utahna Campbell Smith

TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A livestream of the service can be viewed on her obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Genevieve Ann Mayes

HEYBURN — Recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, or the Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Marsha Kay Humphries Park

HANSEN — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at the ICCU (North) Park Amphitheater, on the corner of Main and Cleveland, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marsha’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Jaléa Williams

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. March 20 at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. The family has encouraged you to please share your special memory of Jaléa in the form of a written story to be collected at the service, or on the Share Book of Memories found by visiting Jaléa’s memory page at whitereynoldschapel.com

