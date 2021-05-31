Elaine M. Wigington

TWIN FALLS—Please join us for a celebration of life for Elaine Wigington at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., 2826 Addison Avenue East Twin Falls, ID 83301. We plan to celebrate Elaine’s life of smiles and kindness with all her friends and family together in one place. Please come and share stories of how Elaine was a special part of your lives with us. Food and drinks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United Methodist Church of Twin Falls or the Relay for Life/American Cancer Society in her name.

Elnor Beth Woodbury

RUPERT—A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Roger Aldo Perotto

Roger, a resident of Boise, formerly of Rupert, peacefully passed away on May 10, 2021, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hidden Springs Community Barn in Boise. Please wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt/outfit in honor of Roger. For the additional information, please visit Roger’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.

