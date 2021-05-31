Ruth Mae Edwards
JACKSON — Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Salmon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Priscilla S. Parsons
TWIN FALLS — A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 400 North, Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Priscilla’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
William Randall (Randy) Gregersen
TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, and 1 hour before the services at the church. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Caswell LDS Chapel in Twin Falls with the graveside service following at the Montpelier Cemetery in Montpelier, Idaho on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Gary Lee Waters
BURLEY—Gary’s life will be celebrated with an informal gathering for family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com
Brent Hardy
HAZELTON—Brent Hardy, 72 of Hazelton passed away on Thursday May 27, 2021 at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 from 6-8p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hazelton LDS Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Mary Loise Borowman “Marylou”
ARCO—Mary Loise Borowman “Marylou” 82 of Arco passed away May 20, 2021 in Salem, Oregon. Funeral services in Rupert, ID will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St Nicholas Catholic Church. Rosary will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St Nicholas Catholic Church. Services in Arco, ID will include Rosary at 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 with viewing for family and friends to follow till 6:00 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home 2555 North US-93 Arco, Idaho. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery Services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary and Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Harold Edwin Brown
TWIN FALLS—On November 3, 2020, Harold Edwin Brown, “Shorty” to most, went to be with the Lord. A Celebration will be held at Twin Falls Reformed Church on June 5th at 1:00 p.m. The celebration will also be available virtually via Zoom.
Dale Grimm
RUPERT—Dale Grimm, 59, of Rupert passed away May 25, 2021 at home. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 5, 2021 at the Rupert 3rd ward Chapel church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday June 4, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary. Services will conclude with Burial in the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
Leah Marie Irons
JEROME / TWIN FALLS—Leah’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at the Jerome North Park, 300 East Main Street, Jerome, Idaho. RSVP to mrs_spud@hotmail.com. Cremation was under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences and celebrations may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
James “Jim” Laverne Kistler
BOISE—James “Jim” Laverne Kistler, 81, of Boise, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be organized June 5 from 1-4 at Rock Creek Park, 1154 Addison Ave W. in Twin Falls. Burial services and a brief memorial will be held in Boise at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Fall 2021 (specific date TBD). The family would like to thank all of the many people who loved Jim and will keep his memory alive.
Elaine M. Wigington
TWIN FALLS—Please join us for a celebration of life for Elaine Wigington at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., 2826 Addison Avenue East Twin Falls, ID 83301. We plan to celebrate Elaine’s life of smiles and kindness with all her friends and family together in one place. Please come and share stories of how Elaine was a special part of your lives with us. Food and drinks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United Methodist Church of Twin Falls or the Relay for Life/American Cancer Society in her name.
Elnor Beth Woodbury
RUPERT—A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Roger Aldo Perotto
Roger, a resident of Boise, formerly of Rupert, peacefully passed away on May 10, 2021, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hidden Springs Community Barn in Boise. Please wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt/outfit in honor of Roger. For the additional information, please visit Roger’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.