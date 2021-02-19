 Skip to main content
Kenneth S. Beckstead

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service celebrating Kenneth’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenneth’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Orvin DeVaughn Jenks

OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center, in Oakley. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church in Oakley on Thursday from 4 until 6 p.m. and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church on Friday prior to the funeral. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Jerry Dean Litton

BURLEY — Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., Burley, with military rites accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Arthur Harry “Junior” Baisch

TWIN FALLS — There will be a public viewing for Arthur from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 19 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls. The funeral will be livestreamed at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, February 20. You can find the link to this livesteam by going to the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel Website, whitereynoldschapel.com, and clicking the “Arthur Harry Baisch” obituary on the main page.

Barbara Hanks Graham

MALLAD — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Star Second Ward, 100 South 200 West, Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. There will be no viewing prior to the service. The family has requested that all in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joseph Stanley Stanzak

TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 20 at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dana Lee Neibaur Dorsey

PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 W. Ellis St., Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To assist in combating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed and practiced.

