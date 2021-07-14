Cleo Melvina Morgan Gee

OAKLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center, in Oakley with burial to follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley and from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Oakley Valley Historical Association POBox 239 Oakley, ID 83346. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Alvina Ernestina Riedlinger Praegitzer

PAUL - Alvina Ernestina Riedlinger Praegitzer, a 97-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Hope Community Church, 25 N. 4th E., in Paul. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral service, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Robert Lee Loughmiller