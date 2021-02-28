 Skip to main content
Shirley Jane Haslam

JEROME — A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, with grave dedication concluding at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Wallace Dean Richins

ALBION — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Albion Ward, 889 Main St., Albion, with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue in assisting to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed and practiced.

Jim Armitage

BUHL—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N. Buhl, ID. 83316. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Visions of Twin Falls or the Buhl Presbyterian Church in Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Wanda Olmsted

RUPERT—Wanda Olmsted, 89, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert 3rd Ward, located at 526 F Street in Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Friday March 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Ann Pratt Allen

Dana Lee Neibaur Dorsey

Nedra Ann Robinson

Orlin Hadley

Jeanette Taylor Cooper

Dr. Glen E. Page

Verlee Darlene Hall, 84, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmusse…

