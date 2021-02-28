Shirley Jane Haslam

JEROME — A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, with grave dedication concluding at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Wallace Dean Richins

ALBION — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Albion Ward, 889 Main St., Albion, with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue in assisting to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed and practiced.

Jim Armitage