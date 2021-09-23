Gloria Jane Hansen

TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 23rd from 1—3 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301. Directly following the viewing the graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m. located at 2296 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301. If anyone would like to send flowers, please send them to Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Ralph Dee Jenkins

TWIN FALLS — Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ralph’s life on Wednesday, September 22, at the LDS chapel located at 2680 Elizabeth Boulevard in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 23, in Newton, Utah at 2:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

M. Elmo Short

WENDELL — A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wendell Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.