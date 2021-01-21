 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal

TWIN FALLS — Jim and Janice’s interment with a military service for both James and Janice will be held at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. January 21. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jan’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Scott Henry Taylor

HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where friends and family will be received from 9 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will take place later that afternoon in the Grandview Elba Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Richard Edwin Chojnacky

JEROME — Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave East, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Sara Lee Martin

NAMPA — The graveside services for Sara Lee Martin will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at the Idaho State Veteran Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. For additional information or to express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

Norrell Bowman Eliason

BANCROFT — There will be a viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs (masks are required). Because of COVID, the funeral services on January 23 are for his family only followed by internment with military honors at the Bancroft Cemetery.

Lyle Morris

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Harry Richard Badger

Services

Death and Services

Salvador Cardenas, a 20-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, January 1, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Serv…

Services

Services

Vera Nadine Goodman Young

Services

Services

DelRoy Earl Hanson

Services

Services

James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal

Services

Services

James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal

Services

Services

Sara Lee Martin

Services

Death and Services

Charles William “Bill” Baker, a 94-year-old resident of Casa Grande, Arizona, and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Sunday, Januar…

Services

Services

James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal

Services

Services

Harry Richard Badger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News