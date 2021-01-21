James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal
TWIN FALLS — Jim and Janice’s interment with a military service for both James and Janice will be held at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. January 21. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jan’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Scott Henry Taylor
HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where friends and family will be received from 9 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will take place later that afternoon in the Grandview Elba Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Richard Edwin Chojnacky
JEROME — Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave East, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Sara Lee Martin
NAMPA — The graveside services for Sara Lee Martin will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at the Idaho State Veteran Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. For additional information or to express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Norrell Bowman Eliason
BANCROFT — There will be a viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs (masks are required). Because of COVID, the funeral services on January 23 are for his family only followed by internment with military honors at the Bancroft Cemetery.
Lyle Morris
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home.