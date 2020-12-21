Meralyn J. Robinson
JEROME — Meralyn J. Robinson, 83, of Jerome, passed away December 17, 2020. A private family service will be livestreamed on Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page at 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Meralyn’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
James Michael Bateman
MURTAUGH — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Murtaugh Ward, 23709 U.S. Highway 30, Murtaugh, with Bishop Rod Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Friends may call from 5—7 p.m., Sunday, December 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday. With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Mary Goedhart
JEROME — The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. There will be a viewing before the service at 10 a.m. The graveside service will be at Jerome Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. The service can also be viewed by live stream; please visit rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Bradley Keith Mattix
WENDELL — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Wendell Cemetery. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, dress warm and bring a lawn chair. For family and friends that wish to attend, a viewing will be held at Wendell LDS church from 11:00-11:30 and a private family viewing will be from 11:30-12:00. The family requests no visitation after the service to keep everyone safe. For those who cannot attend, please join the Facebook event “Bradley Keith Mattix Memorial Service” to watch the service live.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!