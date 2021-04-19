 Skip to main content
Maxeen Peterson Ward

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Jeanette Fay Newberry

TWIN FALLS—Jeanette Fay Newberry, age 77, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on April 13, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A visitation will be held from 5-7 on Monday evening, April 19, 2021 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Joe Arthur Koch

BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl.

Mac T. Akins

TWIN FALLS—Mac T. Akins, 79 of Twin Falls, passed away April 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation for Mac will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Private Family Services will be held at a later time. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Mac’s memorial webpage at www.magcivalleyfuneralhome.com.

Gus E. Miller

GOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 10 am at the Gooding First Christian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

