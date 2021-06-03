William Randall (Randy) Gregersen
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Caswell LDS chapel in Twin Falls with the graveside service following at the Montpelier Cemetery in Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Daniel Douglas Karel
GREENCREEK — The funeral is on Thursday, June 3 at St. Anthony Church in Greencreek, Idaho. Rosary at 2 p.m. and Mass at 2:30 p.m. Burial following Mass at Greencreek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Gary Lee Waters
BURLEY — Gary’s life will be celebrated with an informal gathering for family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Todd D Bell
HAZELTON — Todd D Bell, 46, of Hazelton, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hazelton Ward, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazelton, with Bishop Derek Romer officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Rachel Ann Connell
SHOSHONE — A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Michelle Kathleen Kimball
JEROME — Michelle Kathleen Kimball, 60, of Jerome, passed away May 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A celebration of life for Michelle will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. All those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Michelle’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Willie Ray Pebeahsy Anderson
TWIN FALLS — A preservice remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. with the life celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 824 Caswell Ave. W., Twin Falls.
Mary Loise Borowman “Marylou”
ARCO — Mary Loise Borowman “Marylou,” 82, of Arco, passed away May 20, 2021, in Salem, Oregon. Funeral services in Rupert will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Services in Arco will include Rosary at 4 – 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, with viewing for family and friends to follow until 6 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 North U.S. Highway 93, Arco. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary and Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Harold Edwin Brown
TWIN FALLS — On November 3, 2020, Harold Edwin Brown, “Shorty” to most, went to be with the Lord. A celebration will be held at 1 p.m. June 5 at Twin Falls Reformed Church. The celebration will also be available virtually via Zoom.
Dale Grimm
RUPERT — Dale Grimm, 59, of Rupert, passed away May 25, 2021, at home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Rupert Third Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lewis Brent Hardy
HAZELTON — A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Hazelton LDS chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Ila Jean Hickman
BURLEY — Ila Jean Hickman, 90, of Burley, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley, with Bishop Mark Dallon officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Leah Marie Irons
JEROME — Leah’s celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Jerome North Park, 300 East Main Street, Jerome. RSVP to mrs_spud@hotmail.com. Cremation was under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences and celebrations may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
James “Jim” Laverne Kistler
BOISE — A celebration of life for family and friends will be organized from 1-4 p.m. June 5 at Rock Creek Park, 1154 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls. Burial services and a brief memorial will be held in Boise at the Veterans Cemetery in fall 2021 (specific date TBD). The family would like to thank all of the many people who loved Jim and will keep his memory alive.
Randall “Randy” LeRoy Larsen
JEROME — A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Randy’s memorial webpage at farnworthmortuary.com.
Leona Twitchell
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East B St., Jerome. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Elaine M. Wigington
TWIN FALLS — Please join us for a celebration of life for Elaine Wigington at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. We plan to celebrate Elaine’s life of smiles and kindness with all her friends and family together in one place. Please come and share stories of how Elaine was a special part of your lives with us. Food and drinks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United Methodist Church of Twin Falls or the Relay for Life/American Cancer Society in her name.
Susan Lynne Wilkinson
RUPERT — Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. June 5 at Pleasant View Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at Elks Lodge in Rupert. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Susan’s legacy.
Elnor Beth Woodbury
RUPERT — A gathering for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho Highway 24, Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho Highway 24, Rupert.
Roger Aldo Perotto
BOISE — A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the Hidden Springs Community Barn in Boise. Please wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt/outfit in honor of Roger. For additional information, please visit Roger’s memorial webpage at bowmanfuneral.com.