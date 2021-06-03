Harold Edwin Brown

TWIN FALLS — On November 3, 2020, Harold Edwin Brown, “Shorty” to most, went to be with the Lord. A celebration will be held at 1 p.m. June 5 at Twin Falls Reformed Church. The celebration will also be available virtually via Zoom.

Dale Grimm

RUPERT — Dale Grimm, 59, of Rupert, passed away May 25, 2021, at home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Rupert Third Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Lewis Brent Hardy

HAZELTON — A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Hazelton LDS chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Ila Jean Hickman