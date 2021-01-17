Vera Nadine Goodman Young

TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com .

Daren Frederick Critchfield

OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley and on Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Church prior to the funeral.

DelRoy Earl Hanson

HAZELTON — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hazelton Ward, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazleton. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing practiced at the services. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.