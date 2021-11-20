Wayne Albert Harris

JEROME — Wayne Albert Harris, 61, of Jerome passed away November 2, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Memories may be shared with the family at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Patricia Griffin Searley

BURLEY — Patricia Griffin Searle, 79, of Burley, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints View Second Ward, 490 E. 550 S., Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service, at the church. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Breyden Trujillo

BURLEY — Breyden Trujillo, 17, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Rupert First Assembly of God Church, 402 H Street in Rupert. The church will be open at noon for those who would like to gather together. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

William Ernest Shohoney

SHOSHONE — William “Bill” E. Shohoney, 76, of Shoshone, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at his home in Shoshone. A celebration of life for Bill will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Ann Haslam White

TWIN FALLS — Ann Haslam White, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her children. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, with a viewing from 9-9:45 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls. Bishop Andrew Swensen will preside. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

William Chester Behr “Bill”

TWIN FALLS — William Chester Behr “Bill,” 79, passed away at his home in South Jordan, Utah, on November 5, 2021, from congestive heart failure. Friends are invited to call on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11 to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Glenna Mecham Boss

TWIN FALLS — Glenna left this life at her home in Filer on November 15, 2021, peacefully anticipating the next adventure. A visitation will be on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral services to follow at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A funeral luncheon will follow from 1-2 p.m. Burial will take place at Filer Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. rosenaufuneralhome.com / 208-944-3373

Steve Rosswell Drown

BUHL — Steve Rosswell Drown, 58, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl, with his nephew, Mitch Drown, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Steve’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Val Baker Johnson

Val Baker Jonhson, husband, father, brother, friend, grandfather, packer, mule-man, teacher, and political scientist passed away Friday morning, November 12, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls, with his family by his side. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the Salmon High School Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Salmon Elks Lodge. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Val’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. The family will gather next summer to scatter his ashes in the backcountry, as he requested. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

