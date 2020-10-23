Stephen B. Goodwin

TWIN FALLS — Stephen’s friends are asked to join his family at an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, October 23, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Carmen Marie Buttcane

SHOSHONE — A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Richfield Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service-Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Wendell Darrell Kirkpatrick

PAUL — Services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Paul Cemetery. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Services to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel at the Paul Cemetery. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, Kirk would appreciate donations in his name to one of his favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Foundation. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at virginvalleymortuary.com.

Lou Etta Casper Walker Westlake