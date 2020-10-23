Tyler J. Palmer
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. A graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Milner’s Gate, 205 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tyler’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuay.com
June Leona Potthast
TWIN FALLS — A traditional Lutheran funeral service will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Friday, October 23, 2020, 11 a.m. June will be inurned with her parents at Sunset Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family is hosting a celebration of June’s life that afternoon from 1:30—3:30 at The Rock Creek. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Monica Jean Hardy
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave. on Friday, October 23. There will be a viewing 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday night and one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to her daughters would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Social distancing and masks are asked of any of those attending.
Stephen B. Goodwin
TWIN FALLS — Stephen’s friends are asked to join his family at an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, October 23, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Carmen Marie Buttcane
SHOSHONE — A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Richfield Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service-Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Wendell Darrell Kirkpatrick
PAUL — Services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Paul Cemetery. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Services to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel at the Paul Cemetery. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, Kirk would appreciate donations in his name to one of his favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Foundation. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at virginvalleymortuary.com.
Lou Etta Casper Walker Westlake
JEROME — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 E. 50 S., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lou’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Michael James Lloyd
JEROME — A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Jerome Country Club, 649 Golf Course Road, Jerome. All COVID precautions will be enforced so please mask up. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mike’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Bertha ‘Mae’ Rasmussen Murri
CALDWELL — Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
